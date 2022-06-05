Head-To-Head Review: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atomera and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $400,000.00 675.39 -$15.71 million ($0.72) -16.04 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 0.00 $5.89 billion $7.50 N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atomera and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68

Atomera presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $154.81, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Atomera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -54.05% -44.74% Applied Materials 27.20% 57.17% 26.99%

Summary

Applied Materials beats Atomera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

