HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.21-1.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HQY opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.87, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

