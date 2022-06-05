HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €34.23 ($36.81) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €31.13 ($33.47) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 33.72.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

