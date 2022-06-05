Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $843,989.21 and approximately $147,920.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 304.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.90 or 0.01740432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00415615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,725,779 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

