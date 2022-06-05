Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as low as $10.27. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 28,905 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

