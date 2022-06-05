Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.26.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.