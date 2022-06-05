Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

HFG opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The stock has a market cap of £946.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,185.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.90. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 988 ($12.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,266 ($16.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.17), for a total transaction of £1,199,000 ($1,516,953.44). Also, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,148 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of £49,731.36 ($62,919.23). Insiders sold 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568 in the last quarter.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

