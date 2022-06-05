Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $154.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.