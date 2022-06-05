Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.