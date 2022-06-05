Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.