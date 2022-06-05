Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.0172

Hord (HORD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $318,331.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hord has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 480.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.45 or 0.07742195 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00439840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

