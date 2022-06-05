Humanscape Price Up 3.3% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $179.51 million and approximately $31.34 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

