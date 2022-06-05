HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in HUTCHMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 659,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 161,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 249,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 612,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,136. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.