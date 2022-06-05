HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.
HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in HUTCHMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 659,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 161,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 249,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
