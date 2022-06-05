iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $86.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of IAFNF stock remained flat at $$52.28 during trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

