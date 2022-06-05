iBTC (IBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $15,034.26

iBTC (IBTC) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, iBTC has traded up 73.2% against the dollar. iBTC has a market capitalization of $15,034.26 and $6.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.47 or 0.11425649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00436861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.