ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00647567 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00422238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031654 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

