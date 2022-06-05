ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $9.87 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $48.19 million and approximately $138,223.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $9.87 or 0.00032823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 844.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.00 or 0.12550834 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00424672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,882,156 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

