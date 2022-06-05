IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of IGMS opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $702.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $308,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

