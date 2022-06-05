IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625 ($20.56).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 2,070 ($26.19) to GBX 1,750 ($22.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get IMI alerts:

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.75), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($682,743.75).

LON IMI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,407 ($17.80). 618,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,878. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($23.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,323.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,519.90.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.