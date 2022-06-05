Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.