Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

