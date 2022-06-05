Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to announce sales of $73.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $74.48 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $295.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.56 million to $298.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $317.44 million, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $322.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

Several research firms recently commented on III. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 193,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,001. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

