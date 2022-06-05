Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Ink has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $275,326.04 and approximately $33,796.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,675.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.76 or 0.04303978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00429323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

