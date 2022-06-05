Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.20 and traded as low as C$7.80. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 51,473 shares.

INO.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$255.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.19.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.