Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Sells $33,347.44 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 288,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

