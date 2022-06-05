Instem (LON:INS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $747.15

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.15 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 708 ($8.96). Instem shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.36), with a volume of 14,457 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £167.81 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 716.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 746.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Instem (LON:INS)
