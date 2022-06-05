Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $7.41 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $80.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.41 or 0.00024752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.16 or 0.11381302 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00432741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,333,353 coins and its circulating supply is 234,290,066 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.