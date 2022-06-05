Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

INTZ stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $17.47.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. Research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.