Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 6.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.25% of Intuit worth $450,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

