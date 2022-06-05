Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $273,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.20. 60,914,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,570,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

