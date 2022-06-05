Iridium Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $150,086.52 and approximately $313.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 304.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.90 or 0.01740432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00415615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,047,003 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash

Buying and Selling Iridium

