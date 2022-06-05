iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.65 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

