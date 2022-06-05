iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

IEFA opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

