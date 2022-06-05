iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stock Holdings Lowered by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,773 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,434,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

