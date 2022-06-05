iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $127,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.30. 2,555,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,256. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

