iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,933. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.