iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1,348.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,717 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 251,618 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

