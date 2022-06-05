Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS IVDA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
