J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1,498.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 71,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.40. The company had a trading volume of 539,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,752. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

