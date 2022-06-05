Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.