Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 140.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,972,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

