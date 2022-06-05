Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of JFIN opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

