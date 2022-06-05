JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,082.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 454,960 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

