JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $9.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZUN. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Baozun by 87.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 175.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

