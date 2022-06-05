JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Trimmed by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,578 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

