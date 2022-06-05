JUST Market Capitalization Hits $319.81 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. JUST has a total market cap of $319.81 million and approximately $38.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.74 or 0.00778887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00417628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000266 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

