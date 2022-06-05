Katalyo Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $335,587.06 and $102,844.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 549.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.18 or 0.08639322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00433079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031406 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.