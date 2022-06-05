Keep Network Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $197.15 million and $2.43 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.23 or 1.00007038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 791,267,453 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

