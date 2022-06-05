Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Critical Review

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

63.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $284.08 million 4.31 $21.89 million $0.24 57.96 Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50 Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 11.21% 5.07% 1.56% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.