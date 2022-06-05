Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. 6,982,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,761,238. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

